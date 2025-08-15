Aaron Pico recalls entertaining story regarding his son ahead of UFC debut

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has recalled an amusing conversation with his son as he prepares for his first appearance with the promotion this weekend.

On Saturday night, Aaron Pico will compete in the co-main event of UFC 319 in Chicago. He’ll do so against Lerone Murphy, who is currently undefeated and could be just one win away from a shot at the UFC featherweight championship.

For Aaron Pico, this is all about proving he belongs in the big dance. He was more than willing to square off with Movsar Evloev but now that it isn’t going to happen, beating Murphy is still a pretty good sign that he’s ready to mix it up with the very best at 145 pounds.

In his media day interview earlier this week, Aaron Pico spoke about his son’s point of view on him competing in the UFC.

Aaron Pico reflects on amusing conversation with his son

“It’s always funny to explain to somebody that just doesn’t get it,” Pico said. “I have a funny story, my son is four years old and we watch the fights all the time and when I told him, ‘Dad’s going to fight in the UFC on TV,’ he said, ‘Wow, Dad, you’re finally a professional.’

“I said, ‘Yeah, dad’s finally a professional.’ It’s funny, but now it’s going to be-I don’t really tell people when I’m out in public, they always ask me, ‘What do you do for a living?’ I just say, ‘I’m an artist’ and I don’t go into detail. Then if they pry, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a fighter.’

“Then you tell them back then I fought for this organization, they’re like, ‘OK, so one day you’ll be in the UFC.’ I said, ‘Yeah, one day I’ll be in the UFC.’ Now if I get that question, it’s just, ‘Yeah, I’m a UFC fighter.’ The conversation is, like, ‘Wow, you’re big time and blah blah blah,’ but it feels good.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting