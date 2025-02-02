UFC

‘That’s How The Game Goes’ – Israel Adesanya Watches Back Knockout Loss To Nassourdine Imavov

By Andrew Ravens

Israel Adesanya sought to get his career back on track in his latest fight after suffering losses to reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

However, the former two-time UFC middleweight champion suffered his third consecutive defeat after a brutal knockout at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

“The Last Stylebender” looked sharp early but was ultimately caught with a decisive blow seconds into round two.

Late in the fight, an inadvertent eye poke from Imavov occurred. Adesanya had the option to take time to recover, but instead, the Nigerian-New Zealander chose to continue fighting. Moments later, he was rocked by a massive punch, which marked the beginning of the end.

In the immediate aftermath, Adesanya appeared unhappy with the stoppage. Following his third straight loss, he shared a video on social media where he rewatched the fight’s finish.

“Fair. Fair game,” Adesanya said after reviewing the stoppage. “Fair game. F*ck. … I’m still alive. That’s how the game goes.”

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens can be contacted at [email protected]

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002