Israel Adesanya Explains How ‘Talking’ To Ex-Rival Alex Pereira Has Helped Him Prepare For Nassourdine Imavov

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been burying some hatchets in order to streamline all of his “negative energy” toward one individual — Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya returns in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia, where his first assignment of the new year will come off the back of consecutive defeats in title fights to Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Ahead of his opportunity to rebound in the Middle East, the Nigerian-New Zealander notably trained with longtime rival and two-time opponent Robert Whittaker. The pair also filmed a preview video for UFC 311, proving that friendship can emerge from tense rivalries.

And “The Reaper” seemingly isn’t the only former foe whom Adesanya has been conversing with.

Since following their two-fight kickboxing series with a pair of MMA contests, Adesanya and Alex Pereira have shared a mutual respect for one another. And during an interview with Stake, the ex-champ revealed he’s spoken to “Poatan” in private as he looks to ensure that any and all negative energy that doesn’t focus on his opponent this weekend dissipates.

“Making peace helps,” Adesanya said. “I’ve been talking a little bit with Alex Pereira (as well as Whittaker). I’ve learnt that whatever doesn’t serve me anymore I can’t hold onto. All the negative energy I have will go to Nassourdine Imavov.

“I really can’t wait,” he continued. “I’m patiently waiting for the day for the cage door to close and then we can just get it on.”

Adesanya will hope his newfound approach to dismissing past animosity makes a difference when he enters the cage in Riyadh this Saturday.