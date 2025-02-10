What’s Next After UFC 312? Current UFC 313 Card For Las Vegas On March 8

UFC 312 is in the books, meaning attention will soon turn to the mixed martial arts leader’s next pay-per-view offering, UFC 313 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The promotion was in Sydney, Australia this past week, where the Qudos Bank Arena played host to some intriguing matchups for its second numbered event of the new year. Of note were headline wins for Dricus Du Plessis and Zhang Weili, as well as victories for Tallison Teixeira and Jake Matthews.

While the aftermath of the Feb. 8 card is currently the talk of the town, it won’t be long until focus sways to the next PPV — and from the middleweight title picture to the light heavyweight championship conversation.

At UFC 313, set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8, reigning kingpin Alex Pereira will open his account for the new year, once again in defense of his 205-pound gold. After consecutive victories over Jamahal Hill, Jiří Procházka, and Khalil Rountree in 2024, the Brazilian will next meet the challenge of Magomed Ankalaev.

Gaethje vs. Hooker Sets The Stage For Title Headliner At UFC 313

Stakes will also be high in the co-headliner, as top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker meet in a five-round battle that many expect to be in the conversation for Fight of the Year come the end of 2025.

And that’s not the only sure-fire barnburner at 155 pounds. Also slated to collide at UFC 313 is veteran King Green and surging Fighting Nerds prospect Mauricio Ruffy.

An important strawweight bout is also set, with former title challenger Amanda Lemos tasked with defending her position on the ladder against up-and-comer Iasmin Lucindo.

See below for the UFC 313 card, as it stands.

Alex Pereira (C) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight championship)

Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van (flyweight)

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal (welterweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)

Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos (middleweight)

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall (featherweight)