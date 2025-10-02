“I’ve evolved” Alex Pereira To Show A New Form Against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Former UFC champion Alex Pereira has said that he’s excited to show a new version of himself when he challenges Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

In the main event of UFC 320 on Saturday night, Alex Pereira will face Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight championship. It’s a rematch from their first encounter earlier this year and on that occasion, it was Ankalaev who was able to walk away with the world title around his waist. Now, however, ‘Poatan’ is back, and he’s ready to prove that he’s more than good enough to become champion once again.

Alex Pereira has faced his fair share of adversity before, but he’s arguably never been as much of an underdog as he is heading into this encounter. Ankalaev has looked pretty dominant for most of his UFC career and although he’s experienced a few hiccups, he’s still one of the best fighters in the UFC.

In a recent interview, Pereira explained why the actual result of the fight isn’t everything to him this weekend.

Alex Pereira is ready to show his improvements

“Of course I want to win, but the result doesn’t define everything. What I trained, what I’ve evolved— in the first fight it was very even, and I couldn’t show everything I learned. Now I’ve had the opportunity to show what I corrected and how much I’ve improved.”

Pereira knows the level of opponent that he’s taking on here, and he’s well aware of the fact that he needs to be the best version of himself if he wants to stand a chance at victory.