Alex Pereira Simply Does Not Care What Magomed Ankalaev Will Bring In The Octagon: “I never watch it”

UFC star Alex Pereira isn’t too bothered about what Magomed Ankalaev brings to the cage when they collide once again at UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira gets his chance at revenge when he locks horns with Magomed Ankalaev. The two men met earlier this year and in that instance, it was Ankalaev who was able to come out on top. As a result, he became the new UFC light heavyweight champion, sending Pereira back to the drawing board in the process.

Now, Alex Pereira has the opportunity to really cement his position as one of the all-time greats by overcoming Ankalaev and winning the title for the second time. ‘Poatan’ isn’t immune to adversity and he’s been through a lot in his career already, but this time, it definitely feels like the stakes are high.

In a recent media scrum, however, Alex Pereira made it known that he doesn’t put too much thought into what Ankalaev is doing.

Alex Pereira isn’t interested when it comes to Magomed Ankalaev

“When I’m watching these videos that have me and him there, when it gets to his part, I skip forward. I swear by my children, I never watch it. I don’t want to see what he’s doing strategically. I never watch, truly, I never watch.

“I watch my fight, but I don’t watch what he’s doing there. So when it gets to my part, it’s a 30-minute video, there’s 5 minutes of my part, I don’t even watch, I skip forward, my part ends, the video ends.”