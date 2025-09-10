Alex Pereira Calls In Help from Ex-Rival Sean Strickland For Upcoming Title Match

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has revealed that he is training with former foe Sean Strickland ahead of his rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

As we know, Alex Pereira is set to challenge Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 320. It comes after Ankalaev won the belt from ‘Poatan’, with many wondering whether or not the Brazilian had the skills necessary to overcome the new champion in a rematch. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, we’re going to find out the answer sooner rather than later.

Alex Pereira’s big problem, in the eyes of many, is that he simply can’t deal with Ankalaev on the ground. As you can imagine, he’ll be doing everything in his power to rectify that problem ahead of fight night.

In a recent video released by Alex Pereira, he revealed that he’s been training with former opponent Sean Strickland.

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland training together ahead of Pereira's rematch with Magomed Ankalaev 👀



Alex Pereira calls in Sean Strickland

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see whether or not this is going to have a big impact on Pereira and how he approaches this fight. Strickland isn’t particularly known for his wrestling prowess, but he’s definitely the right kind of fighter to have around when you’re viewed as an underdog in a world title fight.

It’s always great to see former rivals putting their differences aside to train with each other, and it’ll be interesting to see how long they keep up this partnership.