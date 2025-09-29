“Old Kickboxer” Alex Pereira’s Striking Ability Insulted by Magomed Ankalaev’s Head Coach

Magomed Ankalaev’s coach has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira‘s striking, and it’s safe to say that he’s not overly impressed.

In the main event of UFC 320, Magomed Ankalaev will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Alex Pereira. It’s the same pairing that led to Ankalaev winning the strap earlier this year, and he seems pretty confident that he can get the job done once again in the rematch on Saturday night.

Alex Pereira will have different plans, but Ankalaev has improved a great deal over the course of the last few years, especially in the striking department. As we look ahead to this fight, it’ll be interesting to see how cautious both men are and whether or not they’ll really push for a finish.

In the UFC 320 Countdown show, Magomed Ankalaev’s coach had the following to say about ‘Poatan’.

“Alex will go for the clinch, wrestle. Why? Because in the stand-up nothing will work out for him. In the fight, the whole arena will be shouting, he hears only my voice.”

“Alex Pereira, there’s nothing with which he can surprise us. Not with his work in the stand-up. In wrestling he definitely cannot surprise. He cannot surprise with anything.”

“His technique is standard, his strikes are standard. He’s an old kickboxer. He has no speed.”

“Powerful punch? Alex, he has a punch, but not the kind that can really knock you out.”

“I tell everyone, if Magomed opens up, he’ll surprise everyone, and can even outplay, in pure stand-up, a better striker than Alex Pereira.”