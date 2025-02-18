Alexa Grasso Returns At UFC 315 In Montreal, Faces Rising Contender On 12-Fight Winning Streak

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has her first fight since losing the title in the calendar.

Grasso (16-4-1) was unseated from the 125-pound throne last September at the second Noche UFC event. Having previously defeated and fought to a draw against the woman she took the gold from, Valentina Shevchenko, the Mexican was unable to record a second victory over “Bullet” in their trilogy.

In the co-main event inside the Sphere, Grasso was comfortably beaten across five rounds. The one-sided manner of the loss ruled out any chance of the ex-champ getting an immediate shot at regaining the belt, and she’ll now have to earn it in a potential title eliminator.

And that now appears to be booked, with Sportsnet reporting that Grasso will share the cage with surging contender Natália Silva (18-5-1) at UFC 315 in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10.

Former UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will take on Natalia Silva at #UFC315 in Montreal

Silva has risen to #5 in the flyweight division courtesy of a spotless 6-0 record on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage since debuting back in 2022.

The former Jungle Fight champion established herself as one to watch with a highlight reel knockout against Tereza Bledá and beatdown of Victoria Leonardo, and she’s since broken through into title contention with decision wins over Andrea Lee, Viviane Araújo, and Jéssica Andrade.

Should she add Grasso’s name to a winning streak that currently spans 12 straight fights, Silva would likely place herself in line to challenge the winner of Shevchenko’s expected title defense opposite Manon Fiorot this year.