UFC 321 Reportedly Targeting High-Stakes Heavyweight Clash For Oct. 25

The UFC 321 lineup could include a marquee heavyweight showdown that’s currently in the works.

The premier MMA promotion is slated to return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 25 for UFC 321, marking its 11th pay-per-view event of the year.

The event will mark the UFC’s 22nd overall trip to Abu Dhabi and its second visit in 2025, following an upcoming Fight Night card on July 26, headlined by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder.

Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida In Works For UFC 321

According to a recent report by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida have verbally agreed to square off at UFC 321 in a matchup that could have major implications for the title picture.

(1/2) Big HEAVYWEIGHT matchup between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida is targeted for #UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Who ya' got?



(Via @guicruzzz) pic.twitter.com/j41T9OOVJF — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 16, 2025

Both Volkov and Almeida had set their sights on a title shot against newly crowned undisputed champion Tom Aspinall following Jon Jones’ official retirement last month. However, the two are now expected to battle each other for a prime spot in the heavyweight pecking order

Volkov’s four-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexandr Romanov, and Tai Tuivasa, along with a lopsided decision victory against Sergei Pavlovich, came to an end at UFC 310 this past December when he dropped a highly debated split decision to former interim champion Ciryl Gane. “Drago” currently holds a 12-5 record inside the UFC, with seven of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Almeida last competed at UFC 311 this past January, where he secured a first-round knockout win over Serghei Spivac. “Malhadinho” previously built a decent six-fight winning streak in the Octagon, which was snapped by a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 in March 2024. He now holds a UFC record of 8-1, with seven of those victories earned via finish.