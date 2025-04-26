Watch Ikram Aliskerov Crush Andre Muniz With Left Hook In First-Round Finish At UFC Kansas City

Ikram Aliskerov has gotten back in the win column in a notable way, putting out Andre Muniz with a strong finish to open the main card of UFC Kansas City.

After some leg kick trading, Aliskerov took control with pressure, landing several left hands on Muniz. Muniz looked for a takedown but got stuffed, with Aliskerov continuing to have the upper hand with striking. Entering the final minute, Aliskerov had gotten the better of Muniz with leg kicks and the left hand.

And that left hand helped nab him the win. A left hook wobbled Muniz and backed him into the cage, falling to the mat. Aliskerov jumped on him and ground-and-pounded away until the referee stepped in with just seconds to go in the round.

This marked Aliskerov’s first fight since his short-notice fight and loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia last June.

Muniz, who entered this fight off a split decision over Park Jun-yong in December 2023, has now lost three of his last four.