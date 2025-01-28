Aljamain Sterling Eyes April Return, Identifies 2 Opponent Options: ‘I’m Still Chasing That Gold’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is determined to reclaim gold as he prepares for his next fight.

Sterling recently suffered a setback at UFC 310, where he fell to Movsar Evloev in a closely contested bout, temporarily halting his pursuit of two-division success.

Sterling’s journey took a positive turn earlier in 2024 when he defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 in April, a victory that revived his momentum after losing the bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 in 2023.

Now, the former champion is eyeing a return to the Octagon in April and has named Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega as potential opponents.

“A lot of fans don’t think I lost that fight,” Sterling told MMA Junkie, referring to his loss against Evloev. “I watched it back a couple times now, and I still don’t think I lost the fight. Obviously, the judges are the judge, so whatever they say is going to stay in the history books. I would love to run it back with him. If not, maybe fight Arnold Allen [or] Brian Ortega.”

Sterling also shared his thoughts on the path to another title shot.

“I’d say [I’m] maybe one or two fights away,” he explained. “It just really depends on the landscape, how I look in the fight, [and] what Topuria’s going to do. If he’s going to vacate, then that puts two new challengers to fight for a vacated belt. So, it really depends.”

Looking ahead, Sterling hopes to fight in April, potentially followed by another bout in August or September.