‘An Actual Savage’ – Fans React To Gillian Robertson Making Easy Work Of Retiring Marina Rodriguez

A battle of top-15 strawweight contenders sees one fighter’s momentum continuing to roll upward, while another one lays down her gloves in the center of the Octagon.

The rising Gillian Robertson continued her winning ways during the UFC Des Moines prelims, scoring a finish of Marina Rodriguez, who retired following the fight.

The fight was a dominant one from start to finish for Robertson, who had control time on the ground in top position for approximately five-and-a-half of the bout’s approximate seven minutes. Pressure and elbows were the main method of attack for Robertson in the opening frame.

Robertson quickly got the fight back to the ground early in the second round. There, she smoothly worked her way into mount, where she rained down ground-and-pound for the TKO.

Gillian Robertson is an actual savage!!! That was a beatdown in the end #UFCDesMoines — FLYING MMA (@flyinggmma) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson does it again. Superior top control en route to a big TKO finish in round two. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson with another career-best performance as she finishes Marina Rodriguez in the second round with ground-and-pound from the top. #UFCDesMoines — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) May 4, 2025

Sheesh! Gillian Robertson ran over Marina Rodriguez, and made it look very easy. #UFCDesMoines — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson dominates Marina Rodriguez for the TKO at #UFCDesMoines. Not easy to do. Now 5-1 since moving to strawweight. Impressive stuff. 🇨🇦 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 4, 2025

There's levels to WMMA. Gillian Robertson always goes for the finish, saving ufc WMMA everytime she fights. #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/v4PXDNewpi — type shit yerrrrr (@typeshitszn) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson really showing her dominance at strawweight.



She has to eventually fight Mackenzie Dern, right? #UFCDesMoines — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson is legitimately probably one of the very few fighters I can comfortably say I'm a fan of — FA⸸HERrez (@ZiggyStardizzy) May 4, 2025

Damn Gillian Robertson with another dominant gnp win. She’s been on such a nice streak and this was probably her best performance against her toughest opponent. Always love to see her grappling #UFCDesMoines — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson ties Amanda Nunes for most finishes in women's UFC history with 10. #UFCDesMoines — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) May 4, 2025

“I want to retire all these girls. Gimme Amanda Lemos next”🥶 Gillian Robertson is a savage. #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/JimBUW8qjk — Derek Green🥋 (@DerekGreen234) May 4, 2025

Jesus Christ Gillian Robertson. Animal.#UFCDesMoines — I AM SATURDAY (@I_AM_SATURDAY) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson has long been the most exciting woman in the UFC. It’s great to see her finally getting the wins that will give her the notoriety that she deserves. I can see her having a Masvidal like turnaround to her career. #UFCDesMoines — Hooksnhoopz (@hooksnhoopz) May 4, 2025

Very happy to see Gillian Robertson finally getting into the Top 10 — Steve (@SCFack) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson with a statement win 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #UFCDesMoines — Tracey Trudeau (@traceytrudeau) May 4, 2025

Gillian Robertson is a problem for anyone in the division! Great dominant performance! — Sehorn (@The_Real_Sehorn) May 4, 2025

Robertson has now won four straight and six of her last seven, including a 5-1 record since returning to strawweight in 2023. Robertson scored wins over Polyana Viana, Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro during 2024. She will most likely have a top-10 ranking come Monday.

The 38-year-old Rodriguez retires with losses in three straight and five of her last six. Her sole win in that span had come against Waterson-Gomez in September 2023, and she entered tonight’s bout off a controversial split decision loss to Iasmin Lucindo at UFC 307.

Rodriguez was awarded a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, where she defeated Maria de Oliveira Neta. Rodriguez’s UFC run ends with an Octagon record of 7-5-2, with wins over the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, in addition two wins over Waterson-Gomez.