Anthony Hernandez Calls Reinier de Ridder ‘Just Another Fight’ Following UFC Vancouver Main Event Announcement

Anthony Hernandez seems unfazed by the threats Reinier de Ridder could present when they meet in the Octagon.

Last week, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Hernandez will face surging contender Reinier de Ridder in a high-stakes clash with major title implications headlining UFC Vancouver on October 18 at the Rogers Center in British Columbia, Canada.

“Fluffy” holds the distinction of owning the longest winning streak in UFC middleweight history without yet receiving a title shot. While his sights are firmly set on newly crowned champion Khamzat Chimaev, Hernandez has accepted a fight with “RDR” to stay active and continue building his case for a title opportunity.

Anthony Hernandez On Facing Reinier de Ridder: ‘Big, Dangerous… But Just Another Fight’

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Anthony Hernandez shared his thoughts on his upcoming main event clash with Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver. While he acknowledged de Ridder’s proven instincts inside the cage, “Fluffy” made it clear that he’s ready to adapt to anything the former ONE Championship two-division titleholder brings on fight night.

“I think he’s big and he’s dangerous.” Hernandez said. “That’s about it. The rest of the homework my coaches will have for me. I’ll watch it with them when the time comes, but I don’t know, man, it’s just another fight the way I see it.”

The 31-year-old Californian further exuded confidence, insisting he has the tools to nullify Khamzat Chimaev’s relentless wrestling, but emphasized that his sole focus remains on “RDR” for now.

“There’s levels to this sh*t, man. There’s levels to this sh*t and I think I’m on that level. So eventually, when the fight comes, I’ll be ready for it. But it’s one fight at a time for me. Next in line is de Ridder, so it’s to strategize against him and just keep climbing the rankings.”

Anthony Hernandez last competed at UFC Vegas 109 earlier this month, where he secured a fourth-round submission victory over Roman Dolidze, pushing his unbeaten streak to eight straight wins.

“Fluffy” hasn’t tasted defeat since his setback against Kevin Holland in May 2020, racking up impressive finishes over the likes of Michel Pereira, Roman Kopylov, and Edmen Shahbazyan along the way.