Arman Tsarukyan Out Of Islam Makhachev Rematch At UFC 311, Renato Moicano Steps In

Disaster has struck one day out from the first pay-per-view of 2025, with Arman Tsarukyan out of UFC 311.

Tsarukyan and Makhachev faced off at Thursday’s press conference ahead of their second meeting inside the cage Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Years on from their competitive collision at a 2019 UFC Fight Night in Moscow, which the Russian won on the scorecards, the pair were set to do battle for Makhachev’s lightweight crown on Jan. 18.

But during the weigh-ins, a report from Red Corner MMA emerged revealing that Tsarukyan has withdrawn just north of 24 hours out from his first title challenge on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

Arman Tsarukyan is out of his #UFC311 fight with Islam Makhachev due to injury. According to our sources, the UFC is working on a replacement fight for Makhachev, with Renato Moicano among the options.. FOLLOW FOR UPDATES. pic.twitter.com/XAQkQjmSaj — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 17, 2025

Dana White later confirmed the news himself on social media, while also announcing that Renato Moicano will step in to challenge Makhachev in tomorrow night’s headliner.

The Brazilian had already hit the scale for UFC 311, with Moicano making championship weight ahead of his previously scheduled three-round contest with Beneil Dariush.

While he is only ranked #10 in the division, he is riding a four-fight win streak. He’s also coming off a dominant showing opposite Benoît Saint Denis in Paris, a similar result that netted Dustin Poirier a title shot against Makhachev last year.