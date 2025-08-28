Why Arman Tsarukyan is in UFC ‘Purgatory’, according to MMA Analyst

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the future of Arman Tsarukyan and the UFC lightweight championship picture.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is one of the top lightweight contenders at 155 pounds and that much is obvious. He even had a title shot on his plate against Islam Makhachev at the start of the year, only for an injury to rule him out of the fight.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan and where he’s currently at.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Arman Tsarukyan

“And we’ll stick him in this purgatory, if you will, of MMA where we don’t quite know what we’re going to do with you now. So, we’re going to do nothing. And it might end up being great; you might end up getting to come to heaven. It might not, though, and you’re gonna have to go to hell. But either way, being in a spot where you don’t know is basically punishment enough.”

“‘Yes, I believe I should have Ilia Topuria. Yes, I want Ilia Topuria. No, I’m not willing to wait to get Ilia Topuria because of my own personal situation, because of four training camps with no fight. I am not willing to wait. So, I guess I don’t get Ilia next.’ And it was a very interesting negotiating tool, I must tell you.

“I mean, regardless of what he said, he still wants Ilia. He did the interview to get himself closer to Ilia. And when I read it, he pulled this whole, you know, not only do I not care—I’m not going to get it—not only am I not going to get it, I’m looking for something else. He pulled this whole blew it off his shoulder, right?”