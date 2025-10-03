Arthur Jones, Former NFL Star And Older Brother Of Jon Jones, Tragically Passes Away At 39

Former NFL defensive end and Jon Jones’ older brother, Arthur Jones, has sadly passed away at 39.

On Friday, reports emerged of Jones’ passing, though the cause remains unclear. The Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta issued an official statement honoring him.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing,” statement reads. “Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.”

“He was kind, courteous, and enthusiastic – always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends. We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur.”

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

While the cause of Jones’ death remains unknown, former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones has yet to comment on the devastating news of his brother’s passing.

Image: BaltimoreRavens.com

When Did Arthur Jones Retire From The NFL?

Arthur Jones began his NFL career when he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2010 and signed a three-year rookie deal. He played a key role in the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII victory in February 2013.

In March 2014, Jones inked a five-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. His time there included a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, and he was eventually released by the Colts in March 2017.

Later that year, in November, Jones joined the Washington Redskins but was sidelined on injured reserve due to a dislocated shoulder. Following the 2017 season, he announced his retirement from the NFL on social media.