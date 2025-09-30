Ateba Gautier Booked To Face Promotional Newcomer After Ozzy Diaz Withdraws From UFC 320

Ateba Gautier will fight this weekend.

Gautier was originally set to clash with Ozzy Diaz on the preliminary card of UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, on Monday, the matchup fell through after Diaz withdrew from the middleweight bout due to undisclosed medical issues, leaving the 23-year-old Cameroonian without an opponent.

Ozzy Diaz is OUT of #UFC320, he announced, citing an unspecified medical issue. It’s unclear if Ateba Gautier will remain on the card pic.twitter.com/W6snLt8qHD — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 29, 2025

Initially, it was uncertain whether “The Silent Assassin” would remain on the UFC 320 card, but a short-notice replacement has now been secured, who is set to make his Octagon debut with just five days’ notice.

Image: @ateba_theassassin/Instagram

Ateba Gautier Will Fight Treston Vines At UFC 320

On Tuesday, Iridium Sports Agency announced via social media that Ateba Gautier will now face promotional debutant Treston Vines, who replaces Ozzy Diaz on the UFC 320 card this Saturday.

🚨 We're very pleased & excited to announce that #TeamIridium ace @TrestonVines (10-3) is taking his talents to the @ufc & will make his hotly anticipated Octagon premiere on Saturday at #UFC320 📃 #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/ywr1MvpuM5 — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) September 30, 2025

Gautier enters UFC 320 riding the momentum of a first-round knockout over Robert Valentin at UFC 318 in July, marking his seventh consecutive knockout victory. He earned his UFC contract in September 2024 with a second-round stoppage of Yura Naito on Dana White’s Contender Series.

“The Silent Assassin” now boasts a professional record of 8-1, including an unbeaten 2-0 slate in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Vines most recently competed at AFC 12: The Great Commission in August, scoring a first-round knockout victory. The 29-year-old American was set to face Andreas Tricomitis at LFA 219 next weekend before earning the call-up to the UFC.

Until now, Vines has primarily competed in regional promotions, amassing a professional record of 10-3, with seven of those wins coming by stoppage.