UFC Champion Belal Muhammad Vows to Raise Palestinian Flag in Montreal: ‘Nothing Is Going to Stop Me’

The UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has confirmed he will carry the Palestinian flag during his walkout at UFC 315 in Montreal, despite a brief controversy over its removal from his UFC profile last month. In an exclusive interview with Damon Martin for MMA Fighting, Muhammad stated he has already cleared the plan with UFC officials.

“Yeah, 100 percent. We’ve talked about it and they’ve accepted it — nothing is going to stop me from doing it,” the champion declared.

The Chicago-born fighter, whose parents are Palestinian, explained that displaying the flag helps him remain connected to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza throughout his training camp.

“It’s hard, especially right now… the people over there are in so much pain. The world’s just watching it,” Muhammad reflected.

For Muhammad, the symbolism serves as powerful motivation:

“It makes me go to the gym, run that extra mile, lift that extra weight, because I can’t lose… when they see me win that day, they’re going to see that flag get raised.”

Beyond symbolic gestures, Muhammad has taken concrete action by organizing fundraisers and leveraging his social media platform to highlight critical shortages of medicine, fuel, and food in Gaza. He views his continued success in the Octagon as essential to amplifying his advocacy efforts.

“The only way I can be their voice is by continuing to win,” Muhammad emphasized.

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (c) will face Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Muhammad’s Title Reign

The 36-year-old “Remember the Name” captured UFC gold in July 2024 by defeating Leon Edwards via unanimous decision at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Since claiming the title, Muhammad has maintained an undefeated streak spanning 11 fights, with his last loss dating back to 2019. His technical striking and relentless pressure have made him one of the most dominant champions in the welterweight division’s recent history.