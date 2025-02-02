Michael Bisping Says ‘Israel Adesanya’s Time At The Top Is Done’ After UFC Saudi Arabia Defeat

Israel Adesanya aimed to get his career back on track in his latest fight but suffered his third consecutive loss after a brutal knockout at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

The former two-time UFC middleweight champion fell to the rising French contender following previous losses to reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis and ex-titleholder Sean Strickland.

Another former middleweight champ in Michael Bisping acknowledged Adesanya’s achievements in the aftermath but expressed doubts about his ability to reclaim the title.

“The biggest takeaway is that it’s over,” Bisping said on the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight show (h/t MMA Fighting). “Israel Adesanya’s reign as champion, I don’t think will come again. I say that with the greatest of respect, and I truly mean that. An original. An incredible fighter. A legend of the sport. A future Hall of Famer. But his time at the top is done.”

Bisping pointed to the cumulative toll of years of fighting and training as a major factor in his decline.

“A long career at the highest level brings a lot of wear and tear, not just from fights but from training camps,” Bisping explained. “The training camps are worse than the fights. A fight might last a few rounds, and we’ve seen Adesanya dominate opponents with leg kicks and precise striking. But that’s not how training works. You don’t improve unless you’re pushed — getting taken down, wrestling, dealing with ground and pound, getting choked out.

“You tweak ankles, take punches, and endure constant physical strain. When you train at the highest level, it takes its toll. Yes, he’s absorbed some tough shots in the octagon, including tonight, but it’s the years of preparation leading up to this that become the real challenge.”

Adesanya outlined his intention to take some time away from the sport before deciding his next step.