Michael Bisping Calls Jon Jones’ Negotiation Tactics For Tom Aspinall Fight A ‘Stroke Of Genius’

Michael Bisping is impressed by the negotiation tactics that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones appears to be using regarding whether he will fight Tom Aspinall.

The top UFC fighter has been dismissive about a potential encounter with the interim titleholder and has expressed his desire to be paid well for a potential unification bout.

Jones is coming off an impressive finish victory over Stipe Miocic. Following the UFC 309 fight last November, UFC CEO Dana White has guaranteed he can make the fight happen this year.

Joe Rogan first noted that he heard “Bones” wanted $30 million for the fight. For ex-UFC middleweight king Bisping, Jones’ plan is coming right along.