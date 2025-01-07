HomeNewsUFC
Michael Bisping Calls Jon Jones’ Negotiation Tactics For Tom Aspinall Fight A ‘Stroke Of Genius’

Consider "The Count" impressed.

By Andrew Ravens

Michael Bisping is impressed by the negotiation tactics that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones appears to be using regarding whether he will fight Tom Aspinall.

The top UFC fighter has been dismissive about a potential encounter with the interim titleholder and has expressed his desire to be paid well for a potential unification bout. 

Jones is coming off an impressive finish victory over Stipe Miocic. Following the UFC 309 fight last November, UFC CEO Dana White has guaranteed he can make the fight happen this year. 

Joe Rogan first noted that he heard “Bones” wanted $30 million for the fight. For ex-UFC middleweight king Bisping, Jones’ plan is coming right along. 

“As we know, Jon Jones kind of shied away from fighting Tom Aspinall leading up to the Stipe fight, which was an absolute stroke of genius in terms of marketing, because it drove the demand through the roof, sky high, made it the fight that everybody wants to see,” Bisping said. “Well, guess what? The man is going to get paid properly more than likely. That’s the rumor.”

