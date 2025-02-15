Bo Nickal Gives Brutal Response To Callout From UFC Vegas 102 Winner: ‘Fans Say I Can’t Fight Cans Anymore…’

Andre Petroski feels he’s ready for a step up in competition after his victory over Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 102.

Unfortunately for him, the man he chose to call out, Bo Nickal, doesn’t share the same sentiment regarding the idea of a fight between the two of them.

“I’d love to get an easy check but the fans say I can’t fight cans anymore,” Nickal wrote on X after being called out at UFC Vegas 102.

I’d love to get an easy check but the fans say I can’t fight cans anymore :/ https://t.co/sSIuODMygS — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) February 16, 2025

Andre Petroski Calls Out Bo Nickal At UFC Vegas 102, Gets Rejected Quickly

The first round between Petroski and Vieira was slow. In fact, the two combined for only about 10 punches in the entire five-minute span. The American had more control of the pacing in the first round, but his Brazilian opponent picked up his pace and took back control in the second.

Petroski brought out more powerful shots in the third, nabbing him the win on all three judges’ scorecards.

The victor then used his post-fight promo time to call out rising star Nickal.

Where is Bo Nickal?pic.twitter.com/Zk4DajTm0I — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 16, 2025

Nickal was quick to jump on social media and reject the fight proposal, referring to Petroski as a “can.”

Petroski has won three straight now, having also bested Josh Fremd and Dylan Budka over the past year.

Meanwhile, Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Vieira is now 3-3 in his last six after starting his pro career 7-0.