Bogdan Grad: “UFC Money Stays in the Bank – I’m Working Weekends to Stay Grounded”

Bogdan Grad is keeping a surprisingly low profile when it comes to his finances. Despite the spotlight and paydays that come with fighting in the world’s premier MMA promotion, Grad says he has not touched a cent of his UFC earnings. Instead, he continues to referee on weekends and relies on sponsorships to cover his living expenses.

Speaking to Kian Laing in an interview with Calf Kick Sports, Bogdan Grad explained:

“I’m still doing the refereeing. All the money I earned from the UFC, it’s in my bank account, I didn’t take one cent from there. I’m still working some weekends, and thanks to my sponsors, I also get a little bit from there, so I can live with that money. The earnings from the UFC, I have to save and invest. We never know. Maybe I break my foot, or something happens. As a pro athlete, you have to think ahead. That’s also a way of thinking that I want to share and to teach the younger generation to think ahead.”

Bogdan Grad’s approach to his finances is a rare one in a sport where flashy spending often makes headlines. He emphasizes the importance of planning for the unexpected, especially in a career as physically demanding as MMA.

On June 21, 2025, Grad will step into the octagon again at UFC on ABC 8 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he faces Muhammad Naimov. As the only Austrian fighter on the main card, Grad carries the hopes of fans across the nation. Grad’s background is as diverse as his skill set. Before turning professional, he worked a variety of jobs, from detective to real estate agent, and even ran his own bar. This experience outside the cage has shaped his pragmatic outlook on life and career.

Bogdan Grad is focused on climbing the featherweight ladder, not just in the rankings, but also in building a secure future. For now, Grad’s UFC money remains in the bank, his weekends are split between refereeing and training, and his sponsors keep him moving forward. It’s a routine that might not make headlines, but it’s one that keeps him grounded.