Brian Ortega: “The next chapter is WARTEGA”

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega has said that he’s heading into UFC Shanghai with a ‘WARTEGA’ state of mind.

This weekend, Brian Ortega will make his return to the cage when he squares off with Aljamain Sterling. The fight looks set to be one of the biggest of the month, especially given the stakes involved at 145 pounds. Both men are hoping to make a push for a title opportunity, and both are known for their work on the ground.

With that being said, Brian Ortega has certainly used his hands effectively in the past. In addition to picking up some big knockouts, he also managed to drop Alexander Volkanovski in their previous title showdown. Now, he’s hoping to do the same to Sterling.

In a recent interview, Brian Ortega made it crystal clear that a new version of him will be heading into battle in Shanghai.

Brian Ortega looks ahead to next chapter in his career

“The next chapter is WARTEGA. It’s just time that I not care and just go to war. I do good when I just go to war. Sometimes I try to care about the intricacies of the point scoring and this and that and I get too deep into that, and it’s like, bro, let’s just fight, man. Let’s go to war and let’s not do it in a dumb way.”

“For me where I’m at is just fighting, man, that’s kind of where I’m at. I don’t know if it… yeah. For me it’s just fighting, going to war, and just loving what I do.”