Bryan Battle Signs With Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing After UFC Release, Debut Confirmed For Aug. 29 In Miami

Bryan Battle has found a new home for his fighting career.

It’s been a turbulent few days for Battle. As he was slated to face Nursulton Ruziboev in a middleweight bout at UFC 319 last Saturday, the fight was scrapped after the North Carolina native came in four pounds over the 186-pound limit.

Just days later, “The Butcher” was released from the UFC roster following his third weight miss during his promotional run.

However, on Friday, Mike Perry’s hybrid combat sports promotion Dirty Boxing announced the signing of Bryan Battle. The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 winner is slated to make his promotional debut at DBX 3 on August 29 at The Hangar in Miami, Florida, in a 185-pound bout with an opponent yet to be determined.

🚨 Bryan Battle has signed with Dirty Boxing for a fight at 185lbs! 🚨



Fresh off his run in the UFC, Battle is making his next move — stepping into the DBX ring at Dirty Boxing 3 on August 29th in Miami Florida 🩸🔥



A new chapter begins, and it’s going to be violent.



🎟 Get… pic.twitter.com/yR9xc5UAnV — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) August 22, 2025

DBX 3 is slated to be headlined by former UFC heavyweight fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who awaits a new opponent after Rob Perez withdrew from the promotion’s inaugural heavyweight title bout.

What Is Bryan Battle’s MMA Record?

Bryan Battle arrives at Dirty Boxing with a professional MMA record of 13-2, 1 NC. His most recent outing came at UFC 310 in December 2024, where he edged Randy Brown via split decision.

“The Butcher” closed out his UFC tenure with a solid 7-1, 1 NC record, highlighted by five stoppage victories and two Performance of the Night bonuses.