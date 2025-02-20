UFC’s Controversial Fighter Bryce Mitchell Set To Grapple Israeli In Karate Combat

Bryce Mitchell is set to return to action after stirring up controversy just weeks ago — but this time, it won’t be inside the Octagon.

Mitchell, known for his outspoken and often controversial views, faced intense backlash last month after making anti-Semitic comments on his newly launched ArkanSanity podcast, where he shockingly spoke favorably of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Although UFC CEO Dana White fiercely condemned “Thug Nasty” for his remarks, he stopped short of taking any formal action against the featherweight fighter.

Now, Mitchell has signed on for a 180-pound catchweight Pit Submission (grappling) showdown against Ilay Barzilay at Karate Combat 53. The promotion announced on Thursday that the event is set to take place on Feb. 28 in Denver, Colorado.

Ilay Barzilay vs. Bryce Mitchell at Karate Combat 53 in Denver on Friday, Feb. 28

“Thug Nasty” last competed at UFC 310 in December, where he secured a third-round knockout victory over Kron Gracie. Mitchell has gone 2-2 in his last four bouts and currently boasts a professional record of 17-3, with nine of those wins coming by submission.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Barzilay, remains unbeaten with a perfect 6-0 record, having competed primarily under the LFA banner. “The Hype is Real” is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Kohl Laren in December.

Interestingly, hailing from a Jewish background, Israel’s Barzilay was among those who fiercely criticized Mitchell for his Hitler-sympathizing remarks. He even went a step further, warning of serious consequences if the two ever crossed paths.