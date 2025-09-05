Caio Borralho is okay with fighting friend Khamzat Chimaev for UFC title

UFC star Caio Borralho has made it clear that he’s okay with fighting his friend Khamzat Chimaev if the fight ends up happening.

Tomorrow night, Caio Borralho takes on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Paris. If he’s able to pick up the win, and do so impressively, he could easily get a shot at Khamzat Chimaev and the UFC middleweight championship.

There’s no guarantee, but for Caio Borralho, it’s all about going out there and proving himself. If he does get the crack at Chimaev, he’ll be facing his friend who he’s trained with extensively in the past.

In a recent interview, Caio Borralho made it known that he’s fine with fighting ‘Borz’.

Caio Borralho is fine with fighting his friend Khamzat Chimaev

“It’s business,” Borralho said on the Pound-4-Pound podcast. “It’s for feeding our families. He’s my friend. We talk about it, we speak, we chat in Instagram and all that. When I had my child, he was one of the first guys to come to me and congratulate me and all that. We kind of got into each other.

“And actually, I was the only one in his training camp that became friends with him, because I knew how to train with him. I knew how to help him and I made him realize that. So he knew I was there to help him, not just to compete against him and try to show that I’m better than him or something like that.

“There’s no ego in me. There’s no problem for me to go there, if I’m helping the guy, to get my ass beat for five rounds. I don’t care, because I’m there to help him.

“But at the same time, I’m seeing everything, I’m studying everything, I’m taking notes. I’m paying attention to everything, and this is something that I did a lot in Sweden.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting