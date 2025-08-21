Caio Borralho Not Impressed with Khamzat Chimaev’s Safe Performance Against Dricus Du Plessis

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho has given his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is the new king of the middleweight division after taking the championship from Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319. We also know that Caio Borralho is a rising contender at 185 pounds and in his next fight, he’ll face Nassourdine Imavov in an attempt to move one step closer to receiving a title shot.

Caio Borralho is certainly an interesting prospect but in the eyes of many, Khamzat Chimaev seems pretty unstoppable right now. One of the reasons for that was the nature of his win over DDP, as ‘Borz’ was able to pretty much dominate him on the ground from the first minute until the last.

In a recent interview, though, Caio Borralho gave an interesting point of view on how Chimaev was able to perform.

Caio Borralho’s view on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 win

“I’m not impressed about the domination. I think he did what he always does in all his fights. The only difference is that he didn’t finish this time. That’s why people are upset—because people want to see a finish. But he dominated in a dominant fashion. Dricus didn’t have any response to anything. But to be fair, he did a great job defending the chokes and all the attacks Khamzat did. But besides that, he just couldn’t take it. He had no answers for that.”