Caio Borralho believes UFC Paris main event could be #1 contender fight

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho believes that his fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris could determine the next number one contender at 185 pounds.

This weekend, Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov will meet in the main event of UFC Paris. While it’s not guaranteed, many expect the winner to be the next in line to challenge Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC middleweight championship.

Of course, there are a few other names out there, especially with Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder preparing to collide later this year. Caio Borralho knows that, too, and he knows that he needs to put in a big performance if he wants to really get on the radar of the champ.

In a recent interview, Caio Borralho opened up on the stakes in this fight and what it could mean for his career.

Caio Borralho’s view on Nassourdine Imavov fight

“I think that’s the fight that makes sense (as No. 1 contender),” Borralho told MMA Junkie Radio. “Me and Imavov, we just need to go in there and don’t do a boring fight. That’s all. I think it doesn’t matter how the fight ends, if it’s a finish or it’s a decision by a dominant or great fight, I think whoever wins is going to be the next one in line.”

“Yeah, that’s how I’m preparing for this fight. I’m preparing to fight the best guy in the world,” Borralho said. “If he doesn’t show up like that, it’s just profit for me. But I’m taking this fight as I take all my last fights – all the fights that I have right now are the biggest fights of my life, the most important fight of my life, and the hardest fight of my life. So I need to prepare properly for this fight. I’m taking him very seriously, I know that he’s a phenomenal athlete, and I’m preparing for that.”

