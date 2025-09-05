Math and Chemistry Teacher: Caio Borralho Explains His Start In Education – Fighting Nerd

Fighting Nerds sensation Caio Borralho has spoken about his journey to mixed martial arts and how it all started off with his education.

Tomorrow night, Caio Borralho will take on Nassourdine Imavov in a highly anticipated middleweight showdown. The two will fight in the main event of UFC Paris, and if the winner gets a spectacular knockout, they could well be the next in line to face Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC middleweight championship.

Of course, there’s no guarantee behind that, but Caio Borralho is feeling pretty confident either way. He knows that he has the skills necessary to defeat Imavov, and he’s ready to prove that he deserves a crack at Chimaev at the championship.

Alas, MMA wasn’t always the main focus for Caio Borralho. In a recent interview, he opened up about his days as a teacher.

Caio Borralho looks back at his journey to MMA

“I was a mathematics and chemistry teacher before I started MMA. I started teaching when I was 15 years old. My grandpa was a math teacher, and one day he had an emergency and left the class.

“He came to me and said, ‘You know this subject, you know how to teach this?’ And I said, ‘I think I know.’ So I started teaching my neighbors, eventually teaching people at school who came to my house to learn. So yeah, that’s my background before fighting. Some of the kids I taught are engineers now, which is crazy to see how things change.”