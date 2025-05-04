‘Cancel The O’Malley Fight’ – Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan & Other Fighters And Fans React To Deiveson Figueiredo Suffering Knee Injury In Loss To Cory Sandhagen At UFC Des Moines

It wasn’t the finish most were hoping for, but it was definitely one that Cory Sandhagen can use to add to his momentum.

Sandhagen scored a finish of former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC Des Moines.

The two had a number of exchanges during the opening frame, but when the fight hit the ground, Sandhagen clearly was the one dominating. While Figueiredo tried to work one of Sandhagen’s legs for a submission, Sandhagen delivered strong punches from the top position.

Sandhagen followed his dominant first round by continuing to work his striking in the second round. Just under two minutes into the second round, Figueiredo was the one in control as the fight went to the ground. He’d look for an ankle lock when he became the bottom fighter, but Sandhagen easily got away from it.

Sandhagen then scored a takedown at the halfway mark of the round, scoring some strong shots from up top. Figueiredo looked for a kneebar, but Sandhagen reversed it as he continued to try and do damage working around Figueiredo’s guard and submission attempts. During one transition, as Sandhagen went into top control, Figueiredo’s leg bent awkwardly, causing Figueiredo to fall back and tap out due to injury as Sandhagen delivered strikes.

Cancel the O’Malley fight and give Cory Sandhagen the title shot — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) May 4, 2025

Congrats @corysandhagenx Good job 👍🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 4, 2025

Congrats @corysandhagenx for the big win! You’ve improved a lot and you look great. However I miss our fight. Let’s go again. I need a dance partner in August👊. — Song Yadong (@SongYadongLFG) May 4, 2025

Give Cory the next title shot!!! Dominant #UFCDesMoines — Brandon (@brandonroyval) May 4, 2025

All that knee entanglement i figured that could happen. Either way great win for Cory was dominating 👏 👏 #UFCDesMoines — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 4, 2025

Corey looked so sharp everywhere tonight! That angle must’ve hurt Figgy’s LCL. Had something similar happen in one of my fights #UFCDesMoines — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) May 4, 2025

Sandhagen is definitely title ready looked sharp as hell on the ground — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 4, 2025

If Cory Sandhagen never wins a UFC title, he’ll go down—at least in my opinion—as the most skilled and complete fighter to never capture UFC gold.



He’s just so damn good everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Lrn9RinQGC — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) May 4, 2025

"It was a shame the way it ended, but that was a great performance," says Bisping



"Nah, it wasn't a shame. If you don't know how to play 50/50, your knee gets popped. I'm better in that position."



Savage Cory Sandhagen — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) May 4, 2025

The rest of the Bantamweight division after watching that Sandhagen performance #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/nkLD20C7lh — Bond. WonderBond (@wonderbondmma) May 4, 2025

Sandhagen has now won four of his last five fights. He came into this contest off his loss to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi in August.

Figueiredo has now lost two straight fights for the first time in his professional MMA career. He was defeated by former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in the main event of UFC Macau in November, a fight that snapped a three-fight win streak.