Jared Cannonier On ‘Gatekeeper’ Position Ahead Of Gregory Rodrigues Fight: You Can Consider Me The Sacrificial Lamb

Jared Cannonier acknowledges that some may view him as a “gatekeeper” in the UFC middleweight division, though he doesn’t personally subscribe to that label.

Since his unsuccessful title challenge against Israel Adesanya in 2022, Cannonier has posted a mixed record, going 2-2 with back-to-back losses in 2024.

Now, he looks to bounce back in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night against the surging Gregory Rodrigues, who enters the bout on a three-fight win streak. The matchup represents a significant step up in competition for Rodrigues.

“I think he’s pretty much earned what he’s done,” Cannonier said during media day. “I guess you can consider me the sacrificial lamb in that regard, right? This is the name of the game: we fight each other. I try to separate the emotional aspect from what we’re doing here. This is a business. We’re doing business. So that’s just it. Plus, my last two fights were of the same essence, if you will… same situation again.”

While Cannonier acknowledges the perception of him as a “gatekeeper,” he doesn’t embrace the label.

He cites his most recent fight against No. 12-ranked Caio Borralho — the largest ranking disparity in a fight since his title shot — as an example of why some may see him in that role.

“I don’t know, that onus will be put on the guys who are facing off against the contenders, i.e., myself,” Cannonier said. “I’m losing these fights against the up-and-comers and opening the door for them. I don’t want to say it, but it’s not that I’ve found myself in a gatekeeper sort of position, but it kind of smells like it if you’re on the outside, you know what I mean?