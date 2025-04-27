Carlos Prates Breaks Silence On First UFC Loss To Ian Garry in Kansas City

Carlos Prates is promising to bounce back stronger after tasting defeat for the first time in the UFC.

Prates collided with Ian Garry in the UFC Kansas City headliner this past Saturday at T-Mobile Center in Missouri. Over five rounds, the Brazilian was largely on the back foot, as Garry’s exceptional footwork and high-volume striking kept him guessing and a step behind.

“The Nightmare” had difficulty establishing his game plan throughout the fight, as he repeatedly faced takedown attempts from the Irishman. It wasn’t until the final round that Prates seemed to find a burst of energy, landing some powerful shots, including a vicious ground and pound.

However, his late push wasn’t enough to turn the tide, as Prates couldn’t sway the judges, who scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46, awarding “The Future” the unanimous decision victory.

Gutted by the defeat, Prates turned to Instagram Stories to concisely share his disappointment about not being able to finish the fight the way he had envisioned.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t end the fight and that wasn’t enough. Sorry family, I’ll come back stronger!,” Carlos Prates wrote.

With his defeat at UFC Kansas City, “The Nightmare” saw his impressive four-fight win streak inside the Octagon come to a halt. Prates’ professional record now stands at 21-7, with 16 of those victories coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Garry has rebounded from the first loss of his professional career, which came at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator at UFC 310 this past December. “The Future” has since improved his record to 16-1, including seven knockout wins.