UFC

“Chaotic” – Fans React As Tom Nolan Goes From Knocked Down To Submitting Charlie Campbell At UFC Perth

By Thomas Albano

After finding himself dropped and in some trouble early, Australia’s Tom Nolan came back and managed to submit Charlie Campbell in a short but wild encounter that opened the UFC Perth main card.

Campbell had Nolan hurt early, landing a left hand that dropped him in the opening stages of the fight. Campbell appeared to be in control and could have threatened a finish, giving Nolan a bloody nose. Nolan, however, fought back and stunned Campbell himself, as the two traded wildly throughout the brief contest.

Nolan landed a counterpunch that dropped Campbell. Campbell attempted to scramble up, but Nolan took advantage and got him fully down on the floor, locking up a choke and scoring the submission in just over four minutes.

Tom Nolan Scores Comeback, First-Round Submission Of Charlie Campbell At UFC Perth

Nolan, who earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, has now won four straight since dropping his UFC debut.

Campbell sees a three-fight win streak snapped, as he suffers his first loss in the Octagon.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002