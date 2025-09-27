“Chaotic” – Fans React As Tom Nolan Goes From Knocked Down To Submitting Charlie Campbell At UFC Perth

After finding himself dropped and in some trouble early, Australia’s Tom Nolan came back and managed to submit Charlie Campbell in a short but wild encounter that opened the UFC Perth main card.

Campbell had Nolan hurt early, landing a left hand that dropped him in the opening stages of the fight. Campbell appeared to be in control and could have threatened a finish, giving Nolan a bloody nose. Nolan, however, fought back and stunned Campbell himself, as the two traded wildly throughout the brief contest.

Nolan landed a counterpunch that dropped Campbell. Campbell attempted to scramble up, but Nolan took advantage and got him fully down on the floor, locking up a choke and scoring the submission in just over four minutes.

Tom Nolan Scores Comeback, First-Round Submission Of Charlie Campbell At UFC Perth

Tom Nolan does it! Chaotic first round ends with the RNC! Wild. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 28, 2025

That was an epic fight. Nice win for Tom Nolan. He was eating some shots. And then Charlie Campbell – dude always attracts chaos #UFCPerth — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 28, 2025

That was a sick performance from Tom Nolan this is why you don’t jump off the train when someone loses there debut doesn’t tell the full story of how good they’re #UFCPerth — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) September 28, 2025

Great fight while it lasted. The long layoff seemed to push Charlie Campbell into a style that wasn’t his own. Normally he’s precise and methodical, picking spots with sharp striking and heavy leg kicks. Instead, we saw him charge forward like a kamikaze brawler. Tom Nolan… pic.twitter.com/c84JsDlpEk — Blake “Axe” Avignon (@bobby_s_axelrod) September 28, 2025

Awesome fight, Tom Nolan gets it done with the RNC in Round 1 for his first submission. Improving a bit every time out but that chin is still a bit of an issue #UFCPerth — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 28, 2025

I think Nolan was able to stun Campbell to the body a bit. Would be smart to stay in that with Campbell taking this fight in short notice — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 28, 2025

Tom Nolan survives some early adversity and pulls off the rear-naked choke submission to get the job done#UFCPerth — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 28, 2025

Bummed about Campbell—it was progressing how you’d want if you backed him—just got hit hard a couple more times and got sucked into the finishing spot.



Reyes fight is history now for Tom Nolan—two-straight wins over Campbell & Slava Claus at 25yo is solid advancement.#UFCPerth — RotoBrady (@rotobrady) September 28, 2025

Nolan, who earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, has now won four straight since dropping his UFC debut.

Campbell sees a three-fight win streak snapped, as he suffers his first loss in the Octagon.