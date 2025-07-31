Conor McGregor Brutally Attacks “Embarrassing” EU-US Trade Deal, Looks to Put Ireland First

Former UFC star Conor McGregor has attacked a recent EU-US trade deal as he continues to pursue a career in politics.

As we know, Conor McGregor is an incredibly controversial individual. While he achieved great success throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, these days, he’s best known for his exploits outside of the cage. He continues to fall short in the eyes of many when it comes to his behavior, most notably due to his recent civil sexual assault case defeat.

Despite this, Conor McGregor continues to hunt down the idea of becoming the new President of Ireland. While the majority of experts have noted that this is pretty much impossible regardless of how much support he may receive, that hasn’t stopped him.

In a recent series of tweets, Conor McGregor turned his attention towards a deal between the EU and the US.

Ireland, with me in as your President, I immediately correct this embarrassing trade % that “we” (EU) negotiated with the United States on “behalf of Ireland” (nothing in this set up is ever on the behalf of Ireland), and I do it by year end for us, 2025!



Save our Country!… https://t.co/Tq20K8sIYk pic.twitter.com/4Y5zyNDxwK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 29, 2025

Ireland, I am extremely confident in my ability to correct this as your President.



I correct this embarrassing % deficit by year end, 2025.



Save our country. Save our people. Save our money.



Vote McGregor!



For Ireland! 🇮🇪 https://t.co/RYEbByoAvn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 29, 2025

Conor McGregor slams deal

Oh boy.