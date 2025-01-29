UFC Veteran On Conor McGregor Potentially Fighting In BKFC: ‘That’s A No-Brainer’

Conor McGregor has continued to tease his return to combat sports in recent years, with speculation surrounding potential matchups in various disciplines.

Along with rumors of a boxing bout against Logan Paul, McGregor has also been linked to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where he became a part-owner last year and has made appearances at multiple events.

At this past weekend’s BKFC KnuckleMania 5, McGregor intensified the buzz by facing off with Jeremy Stephens after the American’s victory over Eddie Alvarez. During the event, McGregor reiterated his interest in competing in bare-knuckle boxing, saying he wants to “take off the gloves and throw down.”

Former UFC welterweight Matt Brown, speaking on the latest episode of MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer, weighed in on the possibility of McGregor stepping into the BKFC ring.

“I would love to see him do it,” Brown said. “I think it would be amazing. Even though it’s probably not going to happen, I would love to see it. Him and Jeremy Stephens, I think there would be a lot of great hype for that, and I think it would be a good fight, too. I think it would be a really interesting fight, especially in a bare-knuckle style.”

While the prospect of McGregor fighting in BKFC is intriguing, it seems unlikely that the UFC would allow one of its biggest stars to compete in another promotion. Nonetheless, Brown believes that bare-knuckle boxing is the most exciting opportunity currently available to the former two-division champion.

“I think that’s a no-brainer. That’s by far the most exciting Conor McGregor fight out there right now,” Brown argued. “Does that happen? I guess it’s a little bit unlikely, but maybe the UFC gets behind it. He did the boxing match with Floyd Mayweather—maybe [the UFC] gets behind this, too. I think Conor would love to do it, primarily for the reason you don’t have to get in the same shape, right? You’ve only got to throw hands, and it’s five, two-minute rounds. He would love that. The conditioning is completely different.

“Stylistically, I don’t think he has a terrible style for bare-knuckle. It would be interesting. You don’t really know until they get in there. Like, I would have never thought Ben Rothwell had a great style for bare-knuckle. Jeremy Stephens obviously has a great style for it, but he’s one of those guys I’d be concerned about breaking his hands. He throws for the fences every time, and I’m like, ‘Dude, you are definitely going to break your hands in bare-knuckle.’”

KNUCKLEMANIA V! My entry walk. This is just 2 fights into the card. I got there for 3rd fight onwards. Early prelims PACKED! Every fight delivered! I told you, BARE KNUCKLE FC IS THRILLING! Well done all my team! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/TB6jovOQ9Z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 28, 2025

Although a McGregor vs. Stephens bare-knuckle fight remains unlikely, the potential matchup continues to generate discussion and excitement within the combat sports community.