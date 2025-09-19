Conor McGregor: “Blowing coke, getting blown by strippers, running in and out of court” – Athlete Slammed for Dropping out of Ireland’s Politics by UFC Veteran

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has ripped into Conor McGregor after he dropped out of the Irish presidential race.

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty controversial figure both in and outside of combat sports. He has been involved in a lot of controversies over the years, and now, his public image isn’t great – especially in his home country of Ireland.

Recently, Conor McGregor decided to withdraw his bid to become the next President of Ireland. In response, Chael Sonnen had a few things to say to ‘Notorious’ in a recent video.

Chael Sonnen rips into Conor McGregor

“But when you’re blowing coke, getting blown by strippers, running in and out of court dates for this very thing, oh by the way, tying a dumbbell to your hoo-ha, (laughs) it’s a little hard to act like you’re the guy that consults with family. You’re very clearly the guy that does whatever he feels like. So, you know, this whole ‘talk to my family routine’…was so incredibly absurd.”

“The most absurd thing was thinking that he owed an explanation. An explanation to who? The parliament never recognized you. There was no vote. There was no ballot. There was no visit to their version of the Secretary of State’s office. There was nothing about this…

“If I was to ask Conor in fairness, three very simple questions—a fifth grader if he paid attention in civics class would know the answers—about what it takes to run, not about winning, just about what paperwork or administrative steps need to be done for you to actually be a candidate, I don’t think he would have the answers.”

“Conor McGregor has withdrawn his pending plans to be the president of Ireland. Well, there’s one problem with that, Conor. You were never running for president of Ireland. You did not suspend a campaign. I would love to help you with that. You don’t have a campaign. You are not returning your raised fund and telling your supporters maybe next time…There weren’t any supporters.

“You’re not coming over to take those yard signs down. There were no signs in the yard. This wasn’t real. It wasn’t real.”