Is Conor McGregor’s Family in Denial or Just Coping? The Questions No One’s Daring to Ask After “Meatgate” – MMA Analyst Breaks It Down

An MMA analyst on YouTube has given their thoughts on the recent ‘meatgate’ saga surrounding former UFC star Conor McGregor.

As we know, Conor McGregor tends to be a pretty controversial figure within the world of mixed martial arts. He says and does things that are a bit out of the ordinary – and that’s us putting it lightly. He has been involved in numerous scandals and at this point, his reputation is pretty much in tatters.

As it turns out, there was still a new low for him to drop to after Conor McGregor was accused of sending unsolicited pictures to Azealia Banks. In the following video, ITP MMA Live has provided a breakdown of how this whole thing has played out up to this point.

MMA analyst questions Conor McGregor

“Bro, you have a family and you’re out here sending pictures of your Conor Jr. to other celebrities… Like, a big part of me wants to sympathize with [his fiancée], but at the same time, I can’t help but think she has to know by now that Conor gets up to this stuff on a pretty regular basis and she just accepts it.”

“I feel like this was the trail of bad decisions made that led Conor to doing this. As we know, on Thursday, Conor did that BKFC press conference where he was very clearly geeked out… He keeps the party going throughout the weekend… then just sent off this picture without thinking much about it. I am 1,000% sure that this photo was brought to us in part by Coke.”

“Could she seriously just be in this much denial? Or does she just put up with all of this to maintain her current lifestyle? I want to believe it’s the latter, but I find it a bit depressing that I don’t feel confident one way or the other.”