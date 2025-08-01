Conor McGregor Submits Sample, Officially Back In UFC Testing Pool

In the midst of the news that he has lost his sexual assault court appeal, Conor McGregor is actually back in the UFC’s testing pool.

One day after McGregor posted a photo of what appeared to be him giving a urine sample, the UFC Anti-Doping website now shows McGregor having submitted one test for 2025.

Updated Aug 1, Conor McGregor shows 1 test session in 2025. pic.twitter.com/gSY51imk4T — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 1, 2025

This represents the first step in a possible return to the Octagon for McGregor, which he has been teasing over the last month since U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a fight card at the White House on July 4, 2026.

Though limits are more unclear since the UFC’s separation from USADA, the long-time rules had been that an athlete must be in the testing pool for six months before being considered “unretired” and allowed to fight again.

UFC Anti-Doping Website Officially Lists First 2025 Test Session For Conor McGregor

McGregor has been one of the many names who are looking for the chance to compete on the potentially historic card.

McGregor also has been in the news heavily over the last 24 hours, following the announcement that Ireland’s Court of Appeal fully rejected his attempt to overturn a jury ruling against him over sexual assault allegations.

In November 2024, a jury in the Dublin High Court found McGregor guilty of sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a hotel room in December 2018. McGregor was ordered by the jury to pay Hand €248,000 (approximately $257,000).

The former two-division UFC champion vehemently maintains his innocence.

McGregor is also being sued by a woman on allegations that he sexually assaulted her during an NBA Finals game at the Kaseya Center, home of the NBA’s Miami Heat. The suit accuses McGregor of battery and sexual assault and alleges arena staff were negligent in allowing an intoxicated McGregor to remain in the arena.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. He and Michael Chandler coached season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023; however, their scheduled UFC 303 bout the next year was scrapped less than a month out.