Conor McGregor Is Speaking Directly with the Trump Administration for White House Bout

Conor McGregor has revealed that he is negotiating directly with the US government regarding his potential appearance at next year’s UFC White House card.

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to host a blockbuster event at the White House in summer 2026. We also know that Conor McGregor is very interested in being part of that card, to the point where he is continually posting training videos implying that he’s going to make a comeback after almost five years away from the cage.

For the longest time, Conor McGregor has been known as a pretty controversial figure in mixed martial arts. While some would argue that was also the case during his prime, things are different now. His popularity is nowhere near what it once was and given some of the things he’s been dealing with outside of MMA, it’s surprising that he’s still got such a big platform, in many ways.

Despite that, Dana White wants him on the UFC White House card – with Conor McGregor providing the following update on how it’s all going during a brief interview.

Conor McGregor provides UFC White House update

“You know, I’m not negotiating with the UFC on behalf of myself for this fight like usual. I’m negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight. So it’s a peculiar one. But Trump and the administration have been fully supportive and backing, and I cannot wait to put on a show.”

