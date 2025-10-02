Conor McGregor Fighting at the UFC White House Event is a “Done deal, signed, delivered”

UFC star Conor McGregor has claimed that a deal has been struck for him to make his return to the promotion at next summer’s White House event.

For the longest time now, Conor McGregor has been teasing the idea of a return to professional mixed martial arts. While he still has plenty of fans around the world, his reputation has certainly taken a blow as a result of his many controversies outside of the cage. Alas, Dana White seems to be interested in getting him back, and the Irishman has his eyes set on next year’s blockbuster White House event.

For Conor McGregor, it’s seemingly all about proving that he has what it takes to continue competing at an elite level. Even if he doesn’t, he has the kind of star power that is always going to bring in some casual fans, especially for when the UFC hits up the White House.

In a recent interview, McGregor had the following to say about his return.

🚨 Conor McGregor says his fight at the White House fight is SIGNED and a DONE DEAL 👀



"Done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House for America's 250th birthday."



(via @seanhannity)pic.twitter.com/nCXrCgVt2A — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 2, 2025

“Done deal, signed, delivered. It ain’t a negotiation, it’s a done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday.”

“Me and Dana are in constant communication, we’ve done incredible business together, I’m the highest generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. They’ve just signed a breathtaking deal with Paramount where we go to cable TV, $7.7 billion that deal. Ready to rokc, baby. Bring in the big dog, the Mac, the Mac G.”