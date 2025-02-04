UFC Legend Weighs In On Israel Adesanya’s Future After Third Straight Loss

Israel Adesanya isn’t finished with his UFC career just yet — at least, that’s the belief of a UFC Hall of Famer.

Once revered as one of the most dominant UFC middleweight champions, “The Last Stylebender” now finds himself in a turbulent chapter of his career, enduring one of the roughest stretches of his professional run with three consecutive setbacks.

Most recently, Adesanya fell victim to a second-round knockout at the hands of rising contender Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, which took place last Saturday at the anb Arena in Riyadh.

Several fans and analysts are now speculating that the 35-year-old Nigerian-born Kiwi has surpassed his peak and should consider hanging up the gloves. However, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier isn’t ready to write him off just yet, believing Adesanya still has more fights left in him.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, “DC” offered a candid assessment of Adesanya’s future in the Octagon while breaking down the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner.

“I believe that Adesanya is done fighting for titles, but what I do not believe is that Adesanya is done as a fighter,” Cormier said. “What I saw in round one was enough for me to believe that he could still compete. What I do believe, though, is that Israel Adesanya has earned the right to fight lesser competition right now but also less rounds.”

Cormier went on to emphasize that “The Last Stylebender” remains one of the UFC’s top draws, possessing the skills to mount a comeback. He believes Adesanya should be given more chances to compete in three-round matchups.

“He could fight on co-main events and would still add value to a pay-per-view. It doesn’t always have to be in those five-round main events. But when you saw what he did last weekend, Saudi Arabia, sold out, big gate, now you know why Adesanya is still being put in those positions. But in that first round I saw enough to say he can still compete. He looked fast, he looked sharp, but it’s not the speed that’s gone from Adesanya. It’s the ability to see things coming, that quickness, the vision, and when you get hit as you get older, you go down.”

Adesanya has competed in 12 title fights, securing an 8-4 record across his total of 18 UFC appearances. “The Last Stylebender” first relinquished his middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281, only to reclaim it in a dramatic rematch at UFC 287. However, his reign was short-lived, as he lost the belt once more to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.