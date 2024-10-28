Daniel Cormier Reacts To Rinat Fakhretdinov’s UFC 308 Commentary Criticism: ‘I Don’t Care, That Dude Lost’

UFC 308 featured one of the most controversial decision outcomes in some time as Rinat Fakhretdinov beat Carlos Leal via unanimous decision. Had this fight not opened up the card in Abu Dhabi, there would likely be more discussion around it right now.

The decisions throughout the remainder of the night appeared to follow the consensus opinion but the opener certainly raised alarm bells that we might be in for a bumpy ride.

All three judges had different scorecards with one of them, Hade Mohamed Ali, scoring all three rounds for Fakhretdinov which seemed incredibly unlikely when the final bell sounded. Leal, who stepped in on late notice, put up a very good fight and looked like he may have secured a big upset on his UFC debut.

When the scorecards were announced, there was a surprised reaction from fans online and from the UFC staff inside the Etihad Arena on Saturday night. The decision was heavily criticised by the commentary booth of Jon Anik, Paul Felder and Daniel Cormier who discussed the scoring when the cards were shown on the broadcast.

Fakhretdinov responded to this in his post-fight press conference, labelling them as “really bad commentators” who would give across the impression of biased judging.

Rinat Fakhretdinov fires back at "really bad commentators" Daniel Cormier, Paul Felder and Jon Anik for questioning his #UFC308 win.



"After your words, people will say again the Arabs bought the decision." pic.twitter.com/JOwCkvzC6n — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 26, 2024

In his immediate reactions video posted on his YouTube channel once the main event came to a close, Cormier responded to Fakhretdinov’s comments. “DC” doubled down on Leal winning the fight when he gave shout-outs to the winners of each fight on the prelims.