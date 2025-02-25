Former Fighter Explains How UFC Could Delay Dustin Poirier’s Retirement

According to one former UFC contender and Strikeforce champion, Dustin Poirier’s next fight doesn’t necessarily have to be his last.

Poirier is planning to make his farewell in 2025. He committed to one more Octagon outing soon after his latest failed shot at the undisputed lightweight title last June in Newark.

While an opponent and event is yet to be announced, “The Diamond” is targeting fellow “legends” of the sport for a showdown close to home in New Orleans this summer.

During a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast alongside John McCarthy, Josh Thomson gave his taken on possible opposition for Poirier. And “The Punk” had one matchup in mind that he believes could come along with a promise capable of keeping the Louisianan in the sport for a little bit longer.

“I feel with Dustin, he could do whatever he wants,” Thomson said. “I feel like there’s something there right now. Islam fights Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria fights Dustin. I would not be surprised if they dangled a little carrot in front of Dustin and say, ‘Hey, if you beat Topuria, you can fight Islam whenever you want. ‘… I wouldn’t be surprised, if you dangle that in front of Dustin, I think he would stay at least for that.”

Ilia Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title following one successful defense, citing a struggle to make the weight. He’ll now make a permanent move up to lightweight in pursuit of two-division glory.

It remains to be seen whether “El Matador” will arrive straight into a title fight or be made to defeat a top contender first.