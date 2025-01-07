HomeNewsUFC
Images: UFC/Zuffa LLC

Colby Covington: Arman Tsarukyan Has The Power To Knock Out Islam Makhachev At UFC 311

By Andrew Ravens

A UFC lightweight championship bout between current kingpin Islam Makhachev and challengerArman Tsarukyan is set to headline UFC 311. The pay-per-view event will take place on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

While Tsarukyan enters the fight as the underdog, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes an upset is possible. “Chaos” noted that if Tsarukyan can keep the fight on the feet, he has a realistic shot at dethroning the reigning champion.

Tsarukyan trains at American Top Team, Covington’s former gym, which is now preparing for its second consecutive lightweight title fight. “Chaos” expressed confidence in the challenger during an interview with Submission Radio.

“I do think he can get it done. I think he’s an athlete. Look how flexible he is. Look how he got out of that choke with Charles (Oliveira). That was impressive. He dug deep for that, and you know he’s got a better coach. He’s got a great coach. I believe in Arman. He’s an athlete. He’s got big power in his hands. If he believes in his hands, I think he can knock out Makhachev.”

This fight marks a rematch between Makhachev and Tsarukyan. They first faced off in April 2019 at a UFC Fight Night event in Moscow, where Makhachev secured a unanimous decision victory.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Chael Sonnen On Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal: ‘Can’t Keep These Guys Separated Forever’

UFC
Chael Sonnen has pushed the idea of having the UFC book a fight between...

Michael Bisping Calls Jon Jones’ Negotiation Tactics For Tom Aspinall Fight A ‘Stroke Of Genius’

UFC
Michael Bisping is impressed by the negotiation tactics that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones appears to...

Henry Cejudo Sends 4-Word Warning To Song Yadong After Confirmation Of UFC Seattle Headliner

UFC
Henry Cejudo is set to return to the Octagon on February 22 where he...

Unranked UFC Fighter Debunks MMA Math: ‘I Can Beat Anyone In The Top 10’

UFC
It has been proven time and time again that MMA math doesn't work. Every...

Merab Dvalishvili Will Be The Bantamweight GOAT If He Beats Umar Nurmagomedov, Asserts Coach

UFC
Merab Dvalishvili has made it very clear that he didn't want to fight as...

Mark Zuckerberg On UFC CEO Dana White Joining Meta’s Board Of Directors: ‘His Ability To Build Such A Beloved Brand…’

UFC
Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that UFC CEO Dana White has become a member...

Movsar Evloev: Weight Change Won’t Stop Me ‘Going After’ Ilia Topuria

UFC
UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev won't give up in his pursuit of Ilia Topuria,...

Colby Covington On How ‘Easy’ Michael Chandler Fight Would Go: ‘Definitely Done Some Steroids…’

UFC
Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington likes his chances in a potential clash...

UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan Teases ‘One Trick’ That Will Make The Difference Against Islam Makhachev

UFC
Arman Tsarukyan seemingly has a special weapon ready to bring out when he challenges...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002