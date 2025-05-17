‘Cut Those Bonus Checks Now’ – Fans & Fighters React As Melquizael Costa Edges Out Julian Erosa In War At UFC Vegas 106

The main card opener of UFC Vegas 106 may have snapped the five-finish streak the card was running on during the prelims, but it made up for it with a back-and-forth battle that saw Melquizael Costa score a decision over Julian Erosa.

The fight was a whirlwind from the very beginning, with Costa’s kicks and strike precision were on display, including a head kick that could have finished things in the opening round. Erosa, however, managed to turn things around with clinch work and his own pressure.

Costa rocked Erosa early in the second round with a one-two, but Erosa managed to survive the Brazilian’s storm. Erosa then returned fire with spinning attacks and a flurry to close the round strong, doing his own damage to Costa in the process.

The two men laid everything down in the final round, with both men landing counters, while Costa looked to keep pressure. From backfists and elbows, to takedowns and a flying knee — nothing was off limits.

Ultimately, Costa came away with the decision win, with 29-28 scores on all three judges’ cards in a fight that could have fallen either way.

Melquizael Costa Beats Julian Erosa In Entertaining UFC Vegas 106 Main Card Opener

Cut those bonus checks right now. Melquizael Costa and Julian Erosa are straight savages. #UFCVegas106 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) May 17, 2025

Mad scrap from Costa and Erosa — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 17, 2025

For sure Fight of the Night @juicyj_erosa @melquizael costa #ufcvegas106 ⚔️ — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) May 17, 2025

SENSATIONAL!!!!

One of the best fights of the year between Juicy J Erosa & Melky Costa!



No loser here in this one! Great scrap #UFCVegas106

pic.twitter.com/6YARvMgusa — JG (@JakeGerberMMA) May 17, 2025

It's a shame either fighter had to lose that fight. Big Up Julian Erosa and Melquizael Costa for putting on one of the best fights of the year so far and showing out for the 25 fans at the UFC Apex. #UFCVegas106 — UncleWeezyMMA (@MmaWeezy) May 17, 2025

Costa Vs Erosa on a random Apex card:#UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/uCS4MaGTCQ — Joel Martinez (@JoelMvrtinez) May 17, 2025

Awesome fight between Erosa and Costa, just a straight up scrap for 15 minutes. I think Erosa did enough to edge this one 29-28 after losing R1 but it was close. Big decision coming up #UFCVegas106 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) May 17, 2025

This Erosa Costa fight is exactly why you don’t skip fight nights. Sneaky banger of a fight that I’m sure so many casual ass fans just missed #UFC #UFCVegas106 — Testiclaps_ (@CouchesLLC) May 17, 2025

Costa has now won four straight fights and is 5-2 in the Octagon since joining the UFC at the start of 2023.

Erosa sees a three-fight win streak snapped with this loss. He took this fight on short notice, having just fought a month ago at UFC 314 — where he scored a first-round finish of Darren Elkins.