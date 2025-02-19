Dan Hooker ‘100 Percent’ Knows He’s Going To The Hospital After Justin Gaethje Fight

Dan Hooker is preparing for an all-out war when he faces Justin Gaethje in a five-round co-main event at UFC 313 in Las Vegas. Regardless of the outcome, “The Hangman” expects the fight to be so grueling that he’ll need medical attention afterward.

Currently riding a three-fight win streak, Hooker sees this as a massive opportunity. A victory over Gaethje could launch him into lightweight title contention, but he’s also fully aware of the brutal nature of the matchup ahead.

“I think that’s why God put me on this Earth — to get into fist fights,” Hooker told ESPN Australia. “If I’m finally going to get to this fight and change my tune, this is what I’ve been calling for the whole time. Live by the sword, die by the sword is just the way you have to approach life. I’m going to go out there, and it’s going to go one of two ways. It doesn’t matter what happens, I’m prepared.”

Known for his durability and aggressive fighting style, Hooker embraces the reality of stepping into the octagon with Gaethje, one of the most violent fighters in UFC history.

“I know full well, 100 percent, this fight is going to end — no matter whether his hand gets raised, my arm gets raised — I’m going straight on a stretcher, straight into the back of an ambulance, and I’m going to the hospital,” Hooker said. “I’ve accepted [that]. I’ve come to terms with that’s how this night is going to end. I’ve come to terms with that. I’ve embraced that. So if someone is not willing to go to the lengths I’m willing to go to, they’re going to have a bad night.”

While Gaethje expects a brutal fight, Hooker remains confident in his ability to win. Gaethje’s last fight, the BMF title bout against Max Holloway at UFC 300, ended in a devastating Knockout of the Year loss. The New Zealander is looking to replicate that success when they meet in the octagon next month.

“If I wake up on fight day, no matter what’s going on, if I look down and my left arm is attached to my body, I’m confident, baby,” Hooker said. “I know I can send any man walking the face of the planet to Mars. So I’m not worried about it.”

With both fighters known for their relentless styles, UFC 313’s co-main event promises to be one of the most violent fights of the year.