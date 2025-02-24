Dana White Addresses UFC’s Stance On Double Champions In Light Of Ilia Topuria Vacating

With Ilia Topuria now no longer the featherweight champion, Dana White has made it clear: the UFC’s cool with double champs, but they better be fighting regularly.

Speaking after UFC Fight Night Seattle, the promotion’s CEO explained that while the UFC doesn’t oppose fighters holding multiple titles simultaneously, they require a significantly higher level of activity from those who attempt it.

Four fighters have held two UFC titles at the same time: Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor and Amanda Nunes.

Following his featherweight title defense last October, Topuria offered to vacate the belt to avoid stalling the division. His next opponent is yet to be determined.