Why Did Dana White Nearly Come to Blows in the UFC Boardroom During COVID? UFC President Explains

Dana White has revealed that he nearly got into a fist fight with a UFC executive towards the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFC boss Dana White is a strong-minded guy, and he’ll always push forward with trying to do things his own way. That was the case at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when, against all advice, he did everything in his power to put on events, even though the majority of other sports had shut down after advice from the government and health organizations.

As you can imagine, Dana White received a lot of backlash for this decision. Instead of stepping down, though, he found a way to make the fights happen, and wound up receiving a mixture of praise and criticism for the move.

In a recent interview, Dana White revealed just how unhappy one of the UFC executives was with this decision.

Dana White recalls almost getting into a fist fight with an executive during a meeting about holding events during COVID 😲😲



(via @impaulsive ) pic.twitter.com/P6IbgwFcev — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 18, 2025

Dana White’s near-miss fight with UFC executive

“Imagine when the s*** was going on and I said, nah, we’re gonna go through COVID. Imagine that one.”

“I almost had a fist fight in one of our executive meetings. One of our execs thought that was absolutely not the right idea. F***ing freaked out, and I said, go home. No f***ing problem. You can go sit at home for the next f***ing, six to eight months. I don’t wanna hear any of your negativity. Don’t wanna f***ing hear it.”

Love him or hate him, Dana is willing to stick to his guns no matter what.