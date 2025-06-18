Dana White Gives Big (and Negative) Update: ‘If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Can’t Happen, We’ll Move On Fast’

UFC president Dana White has provided a fresh update on the possible title unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Dana White has been trying to get Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall booked for a long time now. It’s a fight that makes sense with both Jones and Aspinall holding gold in the heavyweight division, but for whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem like ‘Bones’ is particularly interested in throwing down with Aspinall – unless it’s for a whole lot of money.

For Dana White, we can only imagine how much frustration this is causing him. He always wants to put on the biggest and best fights imaginable and after failing to get Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou over the line, it’d be a real shame if the same thing happens with a fight that’s arguably just as big.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke candidly about when fans can expect to hear an announcement regarding what’s happening.

🚨 Dana White on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall:



“If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly… we’ll have answers in the next couple weeks.”



🎥 @jimrome #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/4GWQGxSTk2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 17, 2025

“Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here before, or been afraid to fight anybody.”

“I don’t know, we’ll see how this thing plays out over the next couple of weeks. Yeah, if we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly.”

“We’ll have the answers in the next couple of weeks.”

While White can hope and pray that this fight is going to happen, his tone has certainly changed in the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, we get a surprise announcement confirming the fight sooner rather than later.